Showers To You, a company in Grimsby, were interested to reveal which regions in the UK you have to travel the longest before finding a public toilet, by mapping the longest distances between public toilets in the UK.

According to their data, the East Midlands ranks fifth out of ten regions in terms of the longest distances between public toilets.

The average driving time to the nearest public toilet is seven minutes (assuming a speed of 30 mph), while the average walking time is 70 minutes.

The average distance is approximately 5,644 meters.

Scotland has the longest distance between public toilets, while London ranks tenth, with the shortest distance.

But thanks to ToiletMap (www.toiletmap.org.uk), finding public toilets is easier than ever while out and about.

Martin Smith, founder of Showers To You has commented on the importance of public toilet access.

He said: “The lack of easily available public toilets can severely limit people’s ability to stay active, travel, or socialise – particularly affecting the elderly, disabled individuals, and women, who are more prone to bladder issues.

“It’s estimated that 9 out of 10 people with bowel conditions plan their journeys around toilet availability.

“This issue is far more than convenience; it’s about preserving health, dignity, and independence.

“When facilities aren’t available, people may deliberately avoid drinking fluids, which can lead to chronic dehydration, urinary tract infections, constipation, and exacerbated symptoms for those with conditions like IBS or Crohn’s disease.

“With 60 per cent of public toilets in the UK having closed over the past 15 years due to funding cuts, this is a public health issue that needs greater attention.”

With this in mind, here are some of the centrally located public toilets in Mansfield, Ashfield, and Worksop...

