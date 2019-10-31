When you can see bonfire and fireworks display at Mansfield Town's Field Mill

With Bonfire Night just around the corner, lovers of the traditional November celebration in Mansfield have got a packed weekend ahead of them this week.

And one of the town's most popular bonfire events is held at Mansfield Town FC's One Call Stadium - featuring a fairground, food and drink vans and numerous stalls.

Residents enjoy the fireworks display in 2017.

Starting from 5pm on Sunday, November 3, the Stags' home will play host to a variety of events for the family before the live fireworks display starts at 7pm - with seating provided inside the "oldest football league stadium in the country".

Tickets must be pre-purchased from the Stags box office - stagstickets.co.uk - or by calling 01623 482 482, at a price of £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

We can already smell the fried onions.