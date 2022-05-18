When bins will be collected in Mansfield and Ashfield during Platinum Jubilee week

Mansfield and Ashfield councils have confirmed when bins will be collected over the spring bank holiday.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Waste collections will be made earlier than usual during the week starting on Monday, May 30, because of the bank holidays taking place on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

In Ashfield:

All collections have been moved to be one day early, apart from if your collection is usually on a Monday, as your waste will be collected two days early on Saturday instead.

Bin collection days may change due to the upcoming bank holidays.

Monday, May 30 collections will be collected on Saturday, May 28.

Tuesday, May 31 collections will be collected on Monday, May 30.

Wendnesday, June 1 collections will be collected on Tuesday, May 31.

Thursday, June 2 collections will be collected on Wednesday, June 1.

Friday, June 3 will be collected on Thursday, June 2.

This also includes any garden waste, glass or trade waste collections.

Normal collections will resume after Friday, June 3.

In Mansfield:

A Mansfield District Council spokesperson said|: “The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will have no impact in Mansfield – with normal collections on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.”

The council advises that bins must be out by 6am and if crews are unable to empty bins due to parking issues or severe weather, residents should leave their bin out and the crew will return as soon as possible.

