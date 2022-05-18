When bins will be collected in Mansfield and Ashfield during Platinum Jubilee week

Waste collections will be made earlier than usual during the week starting on Monday, May 30, because of the bank holidays taking place on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

In Ashfield:

All collections have been moved to be one day early, apart from if your collection is usually on a Monday, as your waste will be collected two days early on Saturday instead.

Monday, May 30 collections will be collected on Saturday, May 28.

Tuesday, May 31 collections will be collected on Monday, May 30.

Wendnesday, June 1 collections will be collected on Tuesday, May 31.

Thursday, June 2 collections will be collected on Wednesday, June 1.

Friday, June 3 will be collected on Thursday, June 2.

This also includes any garden waste, glass or trade waste collections.

Normal collections will resume after Friday, June 3.

In Mansfield:

A Mansfield District Council spokesperson said|: “The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will have no impact in Mansfield – with normal collections on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.”