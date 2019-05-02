What was in the news in Mansfield five years ago? Here's what was happening this week in 2014. From youngsters on the trip of a lifetime to Nepal, to a choral society's anniversary, here's what was making headlines five years ago..... Students from Mansfields Brunts Academy taught youngsters at the Bunghamatti School on a trip to Nepal, which they had been fundraising for. jpimedia Buy a Photo Ex All Saints teacher John Clarke drew on his experience with teenagers to write a book about a rocky romance between two school pupils. jpimedia Buy a Photo Mansfield Choral Society celebrated 40 years of singing by joining old friends to sing a programme of Mozart. jpimedia Buy a Photo Friends of Yeoman Hill Park were joined by 180 Mansfield schoolchildren to help'sow wildflowers. Pupils from Leas Park Primary School, Robin Hood Primary School and 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Beaver Kits visited the Park throughout the day. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3