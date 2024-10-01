What to watch: Introducing seven series and films set in the Nottinghamshire area

We've got you covered this autumn…
1. Sherwood
Series one and two of Sherwood are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The series, written by the talented James Graham from Ashfield, was released this year and is set in Nottingham. It's a captivating watch, with compelling human stories at its core. The BBC sums up the second series... 'Old grudges, new rivalries. A tangled web of murder and revenge spirals in a fractured Nottinghamshire mining community.' Lesley Manville and David Morrissey. It is worth watching if you haven't seen it yet. Photo: BBC
2. Charity Shop Sue
Charity Shop Sue is a British mockumentary web series broadcast on YouTube between October and November 2019. The series was created by Matthew and Timothy Chesney and Stuart Edwards and filmed in Bulwell, Nottingham, in the fictional charity shop Sec*hand Chances. The character Sue Tuke has become a prominent figure in Nottingham, frequently appearing at PRIDE events across the country and posting weekly TikTok videos to give you all the giggles. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/@CharityShopSue Photo: Charity Shop Sue
3. Without Sin
Without Sin explores the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter. This four-part British television drama series, written by Frances Poletti, stars Nottingham actress, Vicky McClure. Some scenes from the series were filmed in Clipstone. Available to watch on ITVX. Photo: ITV Picture Desk.
4. This is England
This is England centres on young skinheads in England in 1983. Filmed across various parts of Nottinghamshire, the instalments of Shane Meadows' award-winning film and series include: This Is England, a feature film released on 12 September 2006; This Is England '86, consisting of four episodes broadcast between 7 and 28 September 2010; This Is England '88, comprising three episodes broadcast between 13 and 15 December 2011; and This Is England '90, which consists of four episodes broadcast between 13 September and 4 October 2015. Available to watch on multiple streaming sites. Costs may apply. Photo: UGC
