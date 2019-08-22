What's on in Nottinghamshire this Bank Holiday weekend? If you're wondering what to do over those three glorious days off, look no further. From beer festivals to an appearance form Peppa Pig, there's plenty going on in Nottinghamshire to keep you busy. 1. Kirkby's party in the park There's guaranteed fun for all at Kingsway Park on August 25. From dog shows to live music and a gin bar. you'd be hard pressed not to enjoy this family day out. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Beauvale Priory Beer Festival The ever popular annual beer festival is set to return over the weekend, offering live bands, a BBQ, dog show and children's entertainment in the historic grounds of Beauvale Priory. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Destiny Cheer fundraising day Mansfield based cheer team Destiny Cheer are holding a fundraising day on Sunday 25 at the Sir John Cockle pub. Expect pony rides, a bouncy castle, slime-making and a disco. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Griffin Festival The Griffins Head in Papplewick will play host to the Griffin Festival on August 25. A family village festival with live music from Phil Rostance and The Marshall Band, The Joe Strange Band and more. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3