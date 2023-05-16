News you can trust since 1952
Whaley Thorns schoolchildren get up close and personal with emergency vehicles

Schoolchildren were invited to take a closer look at emergency vehicles during a special visit.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:00 BST

PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason, of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team, were joined by a crew from Shirebrook Fire Station for a visit to Whaley Thorns Primary School.

The visit was a chance to show the children what the services do and let them have a look around a police car and fire appliance.

A team spokesman said: “The children all enjoyed trying on some of our kit and having a go at holding the fire hose

Youngsters have fun with a fire hose.Youngsters have fun with a fire hose.
“We would like to thank the school for inviting us in and a special thanks to all of the children for coming up with some amazing questions.”

Questions included “how many bad people have you caught?”, “how many people have you saved from a fire?”, “how long have you been in the Police and Fire Service for?", “how do you apply to be in the police and fire service?”.

The spokesman said: “Our favourite question of the day was ‘do you like donuts?’. Yes, yes we do.”

The police car and fire appliance at the school.The police car and fire appliance at the school.
A youngster gets a close look at a patrol car.A youngster gets a close look at a patrol car.
Youngsters try police uniform for size.Youngsters try police uniform for size.
Children get a close look at a police car.Children get a close look at a police car.
Children were shown some of the equipment police officers wear.Children were shown some of the equipment police officers wear.
Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station speak to the youngsters at Whaley Thorns Primary School.Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station speak to the youngsters at Whaley Thorns Primary School.
Children use a fire service hose to water their playing field.Children use a fire service hose to water their playing field.
PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason visited Whaley Thorns Primary School.PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason visited Whaley Thorns Primary School.
Children try on firefighters' gear for size.Children try on firefighters' gear for size.
