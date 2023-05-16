Whaley Thorns schoolchildren get up close and personal with emergency vehicles
Schoolchildren were invited to take a closer look at emergency vehicles during a special visit.
PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason, of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team, were joined by a crew from Shirebrook Fire Station for a visit to Whaley Thorns Primary School.
The visit was a chance to show the children what the services do and let them have a look around a police car and fire appliance.
A team spokesman said: “The children all enjoyed trying on some of our kit and having a go at holding the fire hose
“We would like to thank the school for inviting us in and a special thanks to all of the children for coming up with some amazing questions.”
Questions included “how many bad people have you caught?”, “how many people have you saved from a fire?”, “how long have you been in the Police and Fire Service for?", “how do you apply to be in the police and fire service?”.
The spokesman said: “Our favourite question of the day was ‘do you like donuts?’. Yes, yes we do.”