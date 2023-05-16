PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason, of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team, were joined by a crew from Shirebrook Fire Station for a visit to Whaley Thorns Primary School.

The visit was a chance to show the children what the services do and let them have a look around a police car and fire appliance.

A team spokesman said: “The children all enjoyed trying on some of our kit and having a go at holding the fire hose

Youngsters have fun with a fire hose.

“We would like to thank the school for inviting us in and a special thanks to all of the children for coming up with some amazing questions.”

Questions included “how many bad people have you caught?”, “how many people have you saved from a fire?”, “how long have you been in the Police and Fire Service for?", “how do you apply to be in the police and fire service?”.

The spokesman said: “Our favourite question of the day was ‘do you like donuts?’. Yes, yes we do.”

The police car and fire appliance at the school.

A youngster gets a close look at a patrol car.

Youngsters try police uniform for size.

Children get a close look at a police car.

Children were shown some of the equipment police officers wear.

Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station speak to the youngsters at Whaley Thorns Primary School.

Children use a fire service hose to water their playing field.

PCSO Samantha Fellows and PCSO Evan Mason visited Whaley Thorns Primary School.