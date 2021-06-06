West Yorkshire NHS manager raffling house for NHS has four weeks to hit fundraising target

Nick Wyrill, Wakefield is raffling off his house and donating 10 per cent to the NHS (photo: Nick Wyrill)

Nick Wyrill is a Patient Service Manager at Pinderfields Hospital and has witnessed first hand the tough year that everyone at the NHS has had due to Covid.

Now, to thank the NHS and its staff for their hard work through the pandemic and his parents' cancer battles, he is raffling off his house and will donate 10 per cent of the proceeds to the MyHospitals NHS charity.

So far, the 34-year-old has sold 127,000 out of the 250,000 tickets - which all must be gone by July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick's house is in Ossett in Wakefield

Tickets are priced at £2 each, meaning that's the price the lucky winner will pay for keys to the four bedroom detached house on the outskirts of Ossett in Wakefield.

--> READ MORE: Wakefield NHS manager raffles house for NHS after mum dies of cancer and dad battles Leukemia during Covid lockdowns

It will also be mortgage-free and complete with all solicitor fees paid for.

Nick, who has worked for the NHS for five years, told the YEP: "There’s no better cause than supporting the NHS, especially after the last 12 months we’ve had.

“Everybody in the UK has been helped by the NHS at some point in their life and this is a great way to pay them back, for less than the price of a cup of coffee."

Nick's mum died of cancer at aged 57 last year and his dad, 59, was diagnosed with Leukemia in January.

He paid tribute to all those who have taken part in the raffle so far and for all the support he and his family have received.

The dad-of-one said: "The response has been a huge help, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has been really nice and positive.

"To be supported by the NHS as well officially has been reassuring and we really appreciate it."

If the 250,000 ticket target isn't met, a winner will be selected to win 75 per cent of the ticket sales.

When Nick first told the YEP about his house raffle in January, he said he chose to do a raffle as it is easier to generate a charitable donation that way.

He said: "We toyed with the idea of selling our house the conventional way, through an estate agent, but someone else locally did a raffle when they were relocating to Australia and it was really successful.

"Also it's easier to generate a charitable donation through the raffle route so we thought okay let's give it a go."

Keith Ramsay, Chair of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “On behalf of the Trust and the Charity I would like to thank Nick and his family for his inventive way of fundraising for MY Hospitals Charity.

“Fundraising and donations to the charity are being used to improve patient experience, providing equipment above and beyond what’s normally funded by the NHS.

“It is through our communities’ generous donations we are able to improve upon the high quality healthcare services we aim to achieve in our hospitals, to improve the quality of people’s lives.”