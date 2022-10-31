Vision West Nottinghamshire College

The event, on Thursday, November 3, is aimed at those who are looking to study apprenticeships, A Levels, BTECS or NVQs in a range of curriculum areas.

There will also be talks on T Levels, which is a new qualification coming to the college from September 2023.

It will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Derby Road campus in Mansfield and will enable visitors to speak to tutors from all curriculum areas including construction, engineering, hairdressing, childcare, uniformed protection services, business studies, media, performance and more.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, the kind of experience they will get in a college classroom, and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.

Student support teams such as financial support and the inclusion service will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students while at the college.

Additionally, the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.