West Nottinghamshire College's Sutton campus is home to the UK's first Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing

The Sutton campus of West Nottinghamshire College has become the UK’s first-ever Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, bringing a major investment in engineering facilities and training programmes for students, apprentices and employers.

This comes after the college formed a pioneering partnership with the Gene Haas Foundation.

The link-up will see the college awarded £500,000 to develop its engineering facilities and employer-focused curriculum, aimed at growing the number of skilled manufacturers in the local area and beyond.

It will fund improvements to its Engineering Innovation Centre, on Oddicroft Lane, Sutton, by remodelling the building to dedicate a larger area of its ground-floor to manufacturing, automation and robotics. A new mezzanine floor containing classrooms overlooking the existing open-plan workshop space will also be constructed.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive, said: “I am immensely proud that West Nottinghamshire College is now home to the UK’s first Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.

"It is a great accolade for us that the world’s third-largest manufacturer of machine tools has put its faith in us to bear its name and be its partner.

“This speaks volumes about how hard we are trying to work with local employers to create a skilled workforce that will meet their needs today and give them confidence in their ambitions to grow.

“I am excited to see how our already excellent engineering facility will develop through this partnership but, even more so, to see how the experience we can offer our students will develop and become richer and even more exciting.

“I can’t wait to explore a range of development opportunities for our staff, not just in their technical skills in using the machines but also, through the international community of Gene Haas Centres, to improve the way they use those machines to enhance the skills of our students and our apprentices.”

College leaders, teachers, students, engineering employers, local dignitaries and representatives of Haas UK came together at the centre for the official unveiling of the partnership, which involved tours, demonstrations of its CNC machines, speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Special guest was Kathy Looman, the Foundation’s director of education grants, who flew in from its headquarters in California.

She said: “West Nottinghamshire College was selected because of its innovation, and collaboration with local industry as well as the community and schools.”

Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Kathy Looman, director of education at the Gene Haas Foundation, and Andrew Cropley, principal of West Nottinghamshire College, cut a ribbon to unveil the partnership between the two organisations.

Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Engineering student Caitlin Massey (second left) operates a Haas VF-2 CNC vertical machining centre with robotic arm, joined by classmates Shameer Qureshi (first left) and Naomi Richardson (front, first right), Kathy Looman and Andrew Cropley.

Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing The college's head of engineering Ben Toule shows Kathy Looman (second left) a Haas TL1 CNC toolroom lathe used for teaching, joined by apprentice project technician Kacey Gilberthorpe (second right) and engineering student Naomi Richardson.

Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Guests at the launch event were given a tour of the college's engineering centre by head of department Ben Toule (first right).

