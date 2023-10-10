West Nottinghamshire College wish beauty therapy teacher luck with annual competition

Staff and students are wishing an abundance of luck to beauty therapy teacher Kate Taylor as she will be taking part in the National Massage Championships at Olympia Beauty 2023.

This National Massage Championships at Olympia Beauty are being held at Excel in London this year on October 15 and 16.

The competition, dubbed autumn’s biggest beauty event, is open to all qualified massage therapists and body workers to compete for trophies in six main categories.

Kate will be utilising her 22 years of expertise and skills in the deep tissue Swedish massage category to compete with other professionals.

Kate, who has been teaching in the industry since 2004, said: “I wanted to compete last year at Olympia Beauty, but I missed the deadline to register, so I made sure I got prepared this year.

“I’ve never competed in any national competitions, only gymnastics when I was younger.

“And in the coming months we’ll be helping our students to get prepared for entering their own competitions including the VTCT UK Skills across hairdressing, beauty and make-up artistry, so I will pass on all my tips on how to prepare and perform at a national level.”

If Kate is successful, she will get free entry to the international massage competition in Copenhagen in 2024.

In addition, Kate will receive a beauty couch worth £400, beauty gifts, a therapist spotlight column in professional beauty magazine, as well as the all-important industry recognition.