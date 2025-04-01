West End transfer of Ashfield writer's 'Punch' play announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The transfer of Ashfield writer's play ‘Punch’ to the West End has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed production, ‘Punch’.

Following sold-out runs at Nottingham Playhouse and the Young Vic, Punch, written by James Graham, will transfer to London’s West End for a strictly limited 10-week engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KPPL Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures, and Eilene Davidson Productions proudly present the Nottingham Playhouse production of ‘Punch’, in association with the Young Vic and Nica Burns.

Ashfield-born writer James Graham. Image by James Chapelard at Edinburgh International Festival 2025 - Make It Happen.

Punch will open at the Apollo Theatre on September 22, 2025.

Based on the book ‘Right from Wrong’ by Jacob Dunne, the play has sparked discussions nationwide, reaching audiences in theatres, courthouses, and even the House of Commons.

The original production at the Nottingham Playhouse was sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production, described as ‘powerful’ by the Mail on Sunday, showcases the real-life story of Jacob Dunne.

Directed by Adam Penford, the Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, this play earned David Shields the 2024 UK Theatre Award for Best Performance.

It will have a strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre from Monday, September 22, 2025, to Saturday, November 29, 2025, with an Opening Night charity performance scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

Jacob Dunne, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to tragic consequences.

After serving time in prison, Jacob feels lost and directionless.

In search of answers, he agrees to meet Joan and David, the parents of his victim, James.

This meeting sparks a profound transformation in Jacob's life, telling a powerful true story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play is a powerful true story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change.

Ashfield’s James Graham, Playwright, said: “The honour and responsibility of telling Jacob, Joan and David’s story, and witnessing the impact their real-life journey has on audiences night on night – in Nottingham, and at the Young Vic – I can honestly say it makes ‘Punch’ one of the most moving and meaningful plays I have ever had the privilege to create.

“Having a further opportunity to see this Nottingham story on a national and now global stage is also, on a personal level, a deeply moving and surprising turn of events.

“We want Punch to grab audiences and entertain them, but we are also pleased to see it contributing to wider conversations about justice and masculinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last week alone we visited Parliament to introduce the issues of Punch to lawmakers, and led a screening and Q&A at HMP YOI as part of a Taking Part project from the Young Vic Theatre, KPPL Productions and Untold Creative Training.

“I am grateful to our producers for their wider advocacy, to Adam Penford, and to our incredible cast.”

Opening on Broadway simultaneously, ‘Punch’ will also be playing at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre this autumn, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club.

The West End production will build on the significant education and partnership work around the production at Nottingham Playhouse and at the Young Vic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include post-show conversations with special guests every Tuesday night of the run, performances for school and special interest groups curated by charity partner Go Live Theatre, and the creation of a free learning pack available to all offering insights into the themes of the play and the making of the production.

Further detail around these and other initiatives will be announced in due course.

This production is dedicated to James Hodgkinson and all victims of one-punch.

Tickets are on sale now via punchtheplay.com.