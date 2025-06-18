West End run for Warsop writer's play – with regional actors taking the stage

A play written by a talented Warsop writer, which debuted in London last year, is heading to the West End – with regional actors taking the spotlight.

The highly anticipated West End transfer of ‘Till the Stars Come Down’, written by Warsop-born playwright Beth Steel, co-produced with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Fiery Angel, Short Street Productions, and Access Entertainment, is happening this year.

The play will be performed at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket from July 1 until September 27, 2025.

Audience members will have the chance to sit close and fully enjoy this ‘wedding of the year’ – as rated five stars by The Guardian.

On-stage seating is available throughout the run, with tickets starting at £20.

‘Till the Stars Come Down’ introduces audiences to Sylvia and Marek at their wedding.

On a hot summer day, a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst.

As vodka flows and dances are shared, passions rise, and the limits of love are tested.

What happens when the happiest day of your life leads to a new and uncertain future?

Cast for this ‘excellent family drama’ as reviewed by the Daily Telegraph, includes Mansfield-born Dorothy Atkinson (Ludwig, BBC; Saltburn, Warner Bros) as Aunty Carol, Lucy Black (Top Girls, National Theatre; The Durrells, ITV) as Hazel, Adrian Bower (Gangs of London, Sky; Teachers, BBC) as John, and Julian Kostov (The White Lotus, HBO; Shadow and Bone, Netflix) as Marek.

The newly announced cast also includes Nottingham-born Aisling Loftus (Girls and Boys, Nottingham Playhouse; Sherwood, BBC) as Maggie, Sinéad Matthews (The Antipodes, National Theatre, Hullraisers, Channel 4) as Sylvia, Derby’s Ruby Thompson (Three Sisters, Shakespeare’s Globe; Aftersun, Mubi) as Leanne, Philip Whitchurch (Boys from the Blackstuff, Royal Court Liverpool/National Theatre; Peterloo, Entertainment One) as Uncle Pete, and Alan Williams (Faith, Hope and Charity, National Theatre; Chernobyl, Sky) as Tony.

And completing the company are, Lillie Babb (Les Miserables, UK Tour), Elodie Blomfield (Ted Lasso, Apple TV) and Cadence Williams (Till the Stars Come Down, National Theatre), who play the role of Sarah, plus various talented understudies, with an array of theatre and screen experience.

‘Till the Stars Come Down’ is a passionate, heartbreaking, and humorous portrayal of a larger-than-life family.

It is written by Beth, a former writer-in-residence at the National Theatre.

Her other works include ‘The House of Shades’ (Almeida Theatre), ‘Wonderland’ (Hampstead Theatre), and ‘Ditch’ (HighTide Festival and Old Vic Tunnels).

In 2014, she received the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright.

'Till the Stars Come Down' was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed in collaboration with the theatre’s New Work department while writer Steel served as writer-in-residence from 2019 to 2021.

The play had its world premiere on January 31, 2024, at the Dorfman Theatre and marked her debut at the National Theatre, running until March 16.

Following a sold-out run, the performance received a nomination for ‘Best New Play’ at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

There are also plans for the play to be shown internationally, given its positive reception from both audiences and critics.

To find out more about its upcoming West End run and book tickets, visit: trh.co.uk/whatson/till-the-stars-come-down/.