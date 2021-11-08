Well-loved Moorgreen pub celebrates five-star food hygiene rating

The Horse and Groom, Moorgreen.

The Horse And Groom pub in Moorgreen, Newthorpe, was given the maximum score after assessment on October 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that out of 81 pubs across Broxtowe borough that have been given ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Horse and Groom has also recently undergone a £200,000 makeover, including upgraded alfresco dining and eating areas and a kitchen extension.

Part of the beer garden at the front of the pub has been transformed into a beach-style area, with sand-coloured resin flooring that creates a relaxing holiday feel.

There is also a brand new menu.