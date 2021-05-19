Welcoming you back to Mansfield

Mansfield District Council cancelled all physical events in 2020 for public safety reasons but this year it is planning to deliver an exciting programme of activity, including outdoor theatre and a summer festival, which will be known this year as ‘Wonderfest’.

Some of the events will be free and others will be charged for.

Most of the upcoming council events will be outdoors with social distancing in place and ticketed to limit numbers. At the moment the plan is that bookings will be based on household groups and support bubbles however this will be reviewed in line with the latest Government guidance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of fun Covid-secure events are planned

The themes of community, the environment, diversity and social cohesion will drive the events along with staying safe, and health and wellbeing which are important to the council priorities of Growth, Aspiration, Wellbeing and Place.

The Government road map, settingout how England emerges from the pandemic lockdown, has, since April 12, already allowed for the re-opening of outdoor attractions, libraries, community centres, outdoor hospitality and children's activities. If the Covid figures continue to decline, after June 21, there could potentially be no legal limits on social contact and larger events will be permitted.

James Biddlestone, head of people transformation at the council, said: "Our event plans will be dependent on the lifting of national restrictions and, of course, careful consideration will be made should there be any local restrictions or requirement to contain any variant outbreaks in our district.

"Dealing with this pandemic has been a long haul and tough for a lot of people so we want to re-engage with our residents and bring some fun and culture back to their lives, as well as showcase Mansfield as a great place to live and work.

"We will be taking a cautious approach to getting back to normal and encouraging people to enjoy entertaining and engaging new experiences in Mansfield so most of the events we are planning will be outdoors.

"We have taken no decisions yet on pre-event testing or vaccine passports. We will be watching closely the results of the national event pilot schemes and we may apply any learning from them to our events in Mansfield.

"The Covid situation, nationally, is a fluid one and the events calendar is still being put together. More events may be added and the dates, times and details of those pencilled in may change or be confirmed in due course. People are advised to keep checking the council website and social medial channels."

Events include Bee Kind, a three-week campaign via the council’s Facebook page, @MyMansfieldUK from June 1 to 21, celebrating the environment, with a specific focus on bees. The campaign will feature a trail of the new planters in the town centre with a competition, an appeal to the public and businesses to plant wildflowers, an online demonstrations of planting, wildflower giveaways and information campaign on recycling and wildlife corridors in the district.