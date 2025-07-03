Web brains needed to help Eastwood Volunteer Bureau

By John Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Eastwood Volunteer Bureau & Foodbank (EVB) is on the look for a volunteer WordPress web developer to play a key role in helping design and develop a new website for the organisation.

An EVB spokesperson said: “The role requires knowledge of WordPress, theme development and plugin integration to ensure a seamless and effective online presence.

“The successful candidate will be expected to commit to the role to ensure a new website is up and running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Flexible working arrangements are available and this is a great opportunity to for a budding web developer to ehance skills, build confidence, network and showcase their work.

Eastwood Volunteer Bureau is looking for a web volunteer. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Eastwood Volunteer Bureau is looking for a web volunteer. Photo: Google

"It’s also a good career advancement and learning opportunity and a chance to make a difference and support a community group.”

Key areas of responsibility include:

  • Customise and develop WordPress website to align with the charity’s branding and design guidelines
  • Implement and configure WordPress plugins to enhance website functionality
  • Ensure the effective integration of multimedia elements, such as images, videos and interactive features.
  • Collaborate on content with volunteers and employees to implement design changes and feature enhancements
  • Provide initial training and support to staff and other volunteers on WordPress usage and basic troubleshooting
  • Create documentation for common tasks and procedures related to ongoing WordPress maintenance

Interested candidates should submit their CV and a portfolio showcasing WordPress projects to [email protected] or contact 01773 535255 for more information.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice