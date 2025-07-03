Web brains needed to help Eastwood Volunteer Bureau
An EVB spokesperson said: “The role requires knowledge of WordPress, theme development and plugin integration to ensure a seamless and effective online presence.
“The successful candidate will be expected to commit to the role to ensure a new website is up and running.
"Flexible working arrangements are available and this is a great opportunity to for a budding web developer to ehance skills, build confidence, network and showcase their work.
"It’s also a good career advancement and learning opportunity and a chance to make a difference and support a community group.”
Key areas of responsibility include:
- Customise and develop WordPress website to align with the charity’s branding and design guidelines
- Implement and configure WordPress plugins to enhance website functionality
- Ensure the effective integration of multimedia elements, such as images, videos and interactive features.
- Collaborate on content with volunteers and employees to implement design changes and feature enhancements
- Provide initial training and support to staff and other volunteers on WordPress usage and basic troubleshooting
- Create documentation for common tasks and procedures related to ongoing WordPress maintenance
Interested candidates should submit their CV and a portfolio showcasing WordPress projects to [email protected] or contact 01773 535255 for more information.
