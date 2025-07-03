Web brains needed to help Eastwood Volunteer Bureau

Eastwood Volunteer Bureau & Foodbank (EVB) is on the look for a volunteer WordPress web developer to play a key role in helping design and develop a new website for the organisation.

An EVB spokesperson said: “The role requires knowledge of WordPress, theme development and plugin integration to ensure a seamless and effective online presence.

“The successful candidate will be expected to commit to the role to ensure a new website is up and running.

"Flexible working arrangements are available and this is a great opportunity to for a budding web developer to ehance skills, build confidence, network and showcase their work.

Eastwood Volunteer Bureau is looking for a web volunteer. Photo: Google

"It’s also a good career advancement and learning opportunity and a chance to make a difference and support a community group.”

Key areas of responsibility include:

Customise and develop WordPress website to align with the charity’s branding and design guidelines

Implement and configure WordPress plugins to enhance website functionality

Ensure the effective integration of multimedia elements, such as images, videos and interactive features.

Collaborate on content with volunteers and employees to implement design changes and feature enhancements

Provide initial training and support to staff and other volunteers on WordPress usage and basic troubleshooting

Create documentation for common tasks and procedures related to ongoing WordPress maintenance

Interested candidates should submit their CV and a portfolio showcasing WordPress projects to [email protected] or contact 01773 535255 for more information.