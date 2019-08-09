‘We want people to feel inspired’ - Free family festival set to come to Mansfield

A family day out with a difference is being planned in Mansfield next month, which hopes to give people a different idea about the arts.



Organised by First Art, ‘The Full Shebang’ festival is set to offer a programme packed with unusual entertainment when it lands in Mansfield on September 7.

Kate Learmouth, First Art’s marketing and audience development manager, said The Full Shebang aims to make the arts accessible and interesting to everyone.

She added: “We want people to have a fun day out and feel inspired.”

Performances and activities will take place all across the town centre, including a life-sized interactive games arcade, and circus workshops.

Kicking off at 10.30am, the free festival will host outdoor performances and whimsical fun for all ages.

Karl Greenwood, First Art director said: “Mansfield town centre has a lot to offer and will provide a great backdrop for The Full Shebang.

“It’s an excellent example of how a town centre can serve its community in so many different ways.”

“Coupled with all the brilliant support we have had from local organisations and businesses, and the top-class performances and events, The Full Shebang promises to be an event full of surprises and moments that will stick with people for a long time”

“We want people to come along and have a great day out, and perhaps see Mansfield in a different way.

“We also want people to see how the arts come in many shapes and sizes and it’s not always what you might think.

“This free event is a chance for people to do something completely different and bring people together to have fun.”

Entry to The Full Shebang, with the exception of a couple of workshops, is free.

For more information, visit: thefullshebang.co.uk.

Look Up, by Hikapee

The Full Shebang is coming to Mansfield

Laser Run