'We have only been doing this for six months': Silver award for steak pie at Warsop café

A café in Warsop has won a silver award for its popular steak pie, just six months after opening on Sherwood Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Danielle Connelly, in their first year of marriage, opened a café in the heart of Warsop towards the end of last year under their surname.

The couple, who are from South Yorkshire and have been together for almost 11 years, made a big career change by creating a ‘home away from home’ – offering home-cooked food and providing a central space for the community to gather and enjoy sweet and savoury dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in 2024, their business has gone from strength to strength, recently winning a fantastic award for their popular pies.

David and Danielle Connelly outside their Warsop café.

David and Danielle received a silver award for their Steak Pie from the British Pie Awards 2025, competing against hundreds of contestants from across the country.

The National British Pie Awards celebrate all varieties of pies and have been held since 2009.

David said: “As we have been awarded a silver award for our steak pie, there is room for improvement, but I’m pretty happy to say we have only been doing this for 6 months.”

Connellys is a five-star establishment on Google reviews, with a food hygiene rating of five, serving steak pies every Saturday from 8am-4pm.

For more about the business, follow Connellys on Facebook.