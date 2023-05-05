News you can trust since 1952
We ask people in Mansfield if they will be watching the coronation of King Charles III

Millions are expected to tune in to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla tomorrow (Saturday, May 6) so we asked people in Mansfield if they are planning to watch.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read

The coronation will be broadcast live across multiple channels in the UK, as well as the rest of the world.

The service begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey with live coverage starting from 7am on some channels.

King Charles will be crowned at the coronation on May 6 (Image: Getty)King Charles will be crowned at the coronation on May 6 (Image: Getty)
