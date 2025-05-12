"We all just want to be accepted and loved": Polish woman living in Mansfield hopes to challenge anti-immigration narrative

A Polish immigrant living in the Mansfield district has appealed to the community for compassion and connection during a time of national division.

Ewa Miles, a Polish immigrant residing in the Mansfield district, is dedicated to confronting the negative perceptions of immigration shaped by her own experiences of relocating to England 20 years ago.

She shared that she accepted any job she could find in order to settle into the country, earn a living, and support herself.

Over the years, she has worked long hours and at time, for minimal pay, continually seeking employment opportunities.

Ewa praised her community in the Spion Kop ward, emphasising that everyone supports one another and that she feels welcomed there.

However, following this month’s county council elections, Ewa said she was surprised to discover that many people in the area voted for the Reform Party and shared the party’s anti-immigration views.

She said: “I just feel like we could all do more to be a little kinder to each other and show empathy for those who may be different in one way or another.”

Ewa is eager to confront what she perceives as prejudice by some people who use racist language and share misinformation online when it comes to the topic of immigration.

Ewa runs a business called Foraging Queen Jewellery.

She explained: “When people complain about immigrants, I always say, ‘I am an immigrant too,’ only to be met with the response, ‘Not you, the other ones.’”

Ewa arrived in the UK at the age of 23, holding a bachelor's degree in sociology from a university in Poland, along with a project management certificate obtained from Preston College.

Ewa shared that she came to England to improve her language skills and seek independence.

Now, as a self-employed individual and a property owner, she emphasises the importance of hard work and expresses her love for English people and culture.

Ewa lives with her fiancée and daughter and runs a flower preservation and resin jewellery business called 'Foraging Queen Jewellery,' which can be found at www.instagram.com/foraging.queen.uk and on Facebook under Foraging Queen Jewellery.

Ewa believes in instilling strong business values in her daughter, as she wants her to understand the importance of money and self-sufficiency.

Additionally, the mother-of-one thinks that much of the hate in the world may stem from unresolved trauma, and feels that strong opinions about immigration are often misinformed and largely misdirected.

She stated: “Social exclusion, regardless of identity or background, challenge the fundamental human need to belong and can have serious negative impacts on mental and physical health.

“Social rejection can have significant negative impacts on an individual's well-being, leading to emotional distress, it can trigger feelings of sadness, anger, anxiety, and depression, while also affecting self-esteem and potentially leading to aggression or social withdrawal.

“In simple terms – we all just want to be accepted and loved.

“The less accepted and loved we are, the more sad, angry or withdrawn we are likely to be.”

Ewa wishes that people had more compassion to understand others, regardless of their identity or background.