Last week Tarone Burton alerted the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Trent and the Chad after seeing petrol in the river close to the bridge at Old Mill Lane, Forest Town.

It sparked a team of water engineers to investigate and measures were taken to stop the pollution from affecting wildlife and the environment, on Wednesday.

Since then, Tarone Burton again photographed more petrol floating on the surface of the river, known as a wildlife habitat, prompting further action by Severn Trent.

Petrol in the River Maun

On Monday (August 23) Tarone told the Chad, “Once again, as I was passing the river on my way to work I saw that the temporary barriers they had placed in order to restrict the flow of petrol had been removed, petrol is still running into the water, this concerns me more as the rain will cause the flow to be more lively

The Chad contacted Severn Trent yesterday, and a spokesperson responded today (Tuesday morning, August 24) saying: “We’re continuing to monitor the pollution to the River Maun and our teams were out on site last night.

"We’re also continuing our investigations as to where the source of the pollution is. However, this is a tricky job as the sewer passes through a residential estate and so there’s nothing obvious which could cause the pollution.

"But we will, of course, try our best to get to the bottom of it.”