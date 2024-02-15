WATCH: Woman tries to rescue her pet pig after if it got stuck - in a barrel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video footage shows Rosie desperately trying to pull the one-year-old pig named Polly Pocket out of the barrel by her feet - but to no avail.

According to Rosie, from Bilsthorpe, Polly Pocket had seen an egg inside the barrel and went in head first to try and eat it - only to get stuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie, who runs an animal sanctuary and rescue center, said: "The area where she wandered into was for the chickens so that's why the barrel was so small.

Rosie Stubbs spent 20 minutes trying to get Polly Pocket the pig out a barrel after she got stuck in in a garden in Bilsthorpe

"There was an egg in some straw at the back of the barrel so she went all the way in to try and eat it. I saw her rolling around in the barrel from the window and had to go and rescue her!"

Rosie leapt into action and spent around 15 minutes trying to pull the pig out of the barrel before deciding to cut the opening with a small saw.

Rosie said: "She weighs about 60lbs so it was quite hard trying to pull her through that small opening. I got a saw and cut away at the corners of the top, so the hole was bigger for her to fit through.