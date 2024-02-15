WATCH: Woman tries to rescue her pet pig after if it got stuck - in a barrel
Video footage shows Rosie desperately trying to pull the one-year-old pig named Polly Pocket out of the barrel by her feet - but to no avail.
According to Rosie, from Bilsthorpe, Polly Pocket had seen an egg inside the barrel and went in head first to try and eat it - only to get stuck.
Rosie, who runs an animal sanctuary and rescue center, said: "The area where she wandered into was for the chickens so that's why the barrel was so small.
"There was an egg in some straw at the back of the barrel so she went all the way in to try and eat it. I saw her rolling around in the barrel from the window and had to go and rescue her!"
Rosie leapt into action and spent around 15 minutes trying to pull the pig out of the barrel before deciding to cut the opening with a small saw.
Rosie said: "She weighs about 60lbs so it was quite hard trying to pull her through that small opening. I got a saw and cut away at the corners of the top, so the hole was bigger for her to fit through.
"It was quite stressful but I did see the funny side of it too. She was completely unharmed as well but it's not really what you want on a relaxing Sunday is it?" she added.