WATCH: This is the dramatic moment two hero cops rescued a sleeping woman from a house fire in Ashfield

PCs Gregg Cartwright and Jamie Walker sprang into action after spotting black smoke billowing from a house.

They raced to the property in Mason Street, Sutton, and spotted flames engulfing the conservatory.

Bodycam footage shows PC Cartwright used a baton to smash a window while PC Walker sprinted into the house to search for the homeowner.

An elderly woman, who had been asleep in the next room, was led to safety while the blaze was put out with a fire extinguisher.

Luckily the woman escaped injuries in the fire which broke out on August 13.

The two Nottinghamshire Police officers have been commended for their quick life-saving actions.

PC Cartwright said: “We knew there was somebody inside the building who needed to be saved, so we did what any other police officer would do.

“There wasn’t really a lot to think about. We just forced entry, got the woman inside out, and then tried to handle the fire as best as we could.”

PC Walker added: “When it comes to response policing, you can come across anything, as we did with this incident.

“We were just driving past when we saw some smoke, so thought we better check it out.

“That’s response policing, really. One minute you can be sent to a job and the next you can come across something like this.”

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy said: “While I’ve no doubt both officers will consider what they did to be ordinary police work, that understates how much of an extraordinary contribution they made.

“When you consider the fire was burning so close to the property and the homeowner was sleeping just yards away, their intervention might well have saved her life and the lives of others too.

“PC Cartwright and PC Walker were out on patrol when they spotted the smoke and didn’t hesitate to act when they recognised the dangerous situation that was developing.

“That rapid response and the calmness they showed to gain access to the address and – between them – get the woman inside out safely and extinguish the fire, deserves immense credit.”