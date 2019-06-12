Watch the moment East Midlands pilot surprises grandparents by flying them on their dream holiday

A couple had the surprise of their life when they boarded their flight to Palma, and discovered their granddaughter would be their pilot.

Pat and Ray Wilmot boarded the plane to jet off on their twice yearly holiday to Palma, and got the surprise of their lives when their granddaughter, Laura Gibson, appeared in her pilots' uniform.

Laura, Pat and Ray

Laura, aged 23, is one of the youngest 970 TUI Airways pilots, and arranged the surprise with the airline's team.

Pat and Ray, from Derby, said they couldn’t believe it when they saw Laura standing in her uniform.

Pat said: “We are unbelievably proud of Laura’s career as a pilot. We just think she’s absolutely amazing,”

Laura added: “My Granny didn’t even recognise me at first. She was very polite when she said hello, then realised it was me and gave me a huge hug! It was such a special moment.”

Pat, 79, and Ray, 83 have been enjoying holidays at the Grupotel Playa Camp De Mar twice a year for more than seven years, and are well known at the resort.

Laura says her grandparents have been ‘living and breathing their proud grandparent moments’ since she started flying.

The previous airline she worked for didn’t have the mobility facilities Pat and Ray need, so when she joined TUI in November, it was the perfect opportunity to arrange their flight of a lifetime.

Since the moment she had her very first flying lesson in a flight simulator for her 18th birthday, Laura has been working hard to achieve the career of her dreams.

As one of the youngest of 970 TUI Airways pilots, she is flying to destinations all around the world and is just a few air miles away from being promoted to First Officer.