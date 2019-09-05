Watch, signet ring and antique gold cross among items stolen from Underwood home

A number of jewellery items were stolen after burglars broke into a home in Underwood.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the burglary in Smeath Road between 4pm on August 30, and 2pm on August 31.

Items stolen included a gold and black onyx signet ring with an engraved stag's head on it (photogragh shows design for the engraving) and an antique gold cross inset with small pearls on an unusual gold chain.

Items taken include an Omega Seamaster watch with a black leather strap, a gold and black onyx signet ring with an engraved stag's head on it and an antique gold cross inset with small pearls on an unusual gold chain.

Other stolen items include gold rings and earrings, an antique rose gold chain bracelet with safety chain, two gold half sovereigns, children’s gold rings including a heart-shaped signet ring with the engraved letters SAB and three antique gold seals, one of which is engraved with the initials AEB.

Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police's County Burglary Team, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I'm urging anyone with information about this burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen items to call us on 101, quoting incident number 507 of August 31."