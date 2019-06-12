Watch Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley speak about miners pensions in Parliament

Mansfield's MP has called for a better deal for former miners in Parliament.

Ben Bradley MP took part in a debate in the House of Commons to lobby for changes to the terms of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MPS).

Mr Bradley in Parliament.

The arrangement for the pension scheme was settled back in the 1990s with the Government acting as guarantor for mineworker pension pay-outs, with surpluses split evenly between the Treasury and scheme members.

Ben Bradley MP said: “As the MP for a former mining town, this issue is one that my constituents in Mansfield and Warsop are incredibly passionate about and I’m determined to keep fighting on behalf of former mineworkers.

"Across Mansfield and Warsop, there are many brilliant campaigners on this issue. I’m really grateful to my constituents, especially Mick Newton and Trevor Cooke, who have spent years lobbying for changes. I’ve also had some really productive meetings with Les Moore (miners pensions campaigner) and I’m pleased that I’ve been able to work closely with UKMPSA.

"I’ve had many conversations with Ministers on this issue and I recognise that the Government has done far better out of the scheme that they could have imagined when it was first agreed. In light of this, there is definitely a case for revisiting the sharing arrangements.

"It’s really positive that the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme is becoming such a top priority down in Westminster and I’m glad that I’ve been able to continue to raise this important issue directly with Ministers. I asked the Minister to review the scheme and revisit the sharing arrangements to ensure that former miners receive a fair share.

"Ensuring that former coalfield communities, like mine in Mansfield and Warsop, receive their fair share of funding would provide a welcome boost and show that the Government is on the side of people who have worked hard and paid in to the system, and that we will help them.”

Mr Bradley has also recently signed a letter for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, which calls for a formal review of the MPS.

Andrew Stephenson MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, stated that he will be meeting the chair of the trustees, Chris Cheetham, on June 24 for further discussions.