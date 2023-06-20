News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Watch Mansfield MP Ben Bradley sing karaoke in video shared by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has been showcasing his singing talents in a video shared by Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST

A video of Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, was posted on the Facebook page of his Conservative colleague, Mr Anderson.

Read More
46 photos that will take you back to a night out at Lexis in Mansfield in 2017

The video was posted with the following post: “Out with Ben Bradley MP who sings like an angel. Hark at this.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, has posted a video of Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, singing karaokeAshfield MP, Lee Anderson, has posted a video of Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, singing karaoke
Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, has posted a video of Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, singing karaoke
Most Popular

“Taught him all he needed to know about singing.”

Related topics:Ben BradleyAshfieldLee AndersonFacebook