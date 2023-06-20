Watch Mansfield MP Ben Bradley sing karaoke in video shared by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson
Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has been showcasing his singing talents in a video shared by Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST
A video of Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, was posted on the Facebook page of his Conservative colleague, Mr Anderson.
The video was posted with the following post: “Out with Ben Bradley MP who sings like an angel. Hark at this.
“Taught him all he needed to know about singing.”