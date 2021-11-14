Watch: Hundreds turn out to honour the fallen in Mansfield's first Remembrance Sunday parade in two years

Hundreds of residents turned out to honour the fallen in Mansfield’s first Remembrance Sunday parade since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:45 pm

The day held particular resonance this year because it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, which organises many of the annual remembrance events and undertakes vital work for veterans and their families.

Last year, the usual parades and services replaced by a small, socially-distanced affairs, while Mansfield’s branch of the Royal British Legion had to adopt a Covid-secure approach to fundraising, with a non-contact ‘honesty box’ in the middle of the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The commemoration begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Civic Centre War Memorial on Chesterfield Road South at 10 am.

Did you attend?

The parade then set off at 10.15 am, heading to St Peter and St Paul’s Church along Rosemary Street, Westfield Lane, West Gate, Market Place and Church Street.

A service at the church began at 10.40 am, and included the two-minute silence at 11 am. After the service, the parade made its way back along Church Street to Market Place for a salute in front of the Old Town Hall at 12 midday and a final mark of respect.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams said: “The parade had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic so the council was keen to mark this important occasion this year, particularly with it being the 100th year anniversary of the Royal British Legion, to remember all those lost to wars and conflict.”

Developer must repair and rebuild lost historic Civil War wall in Ashfield

