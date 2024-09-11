WATCH: 'Bizarre' moment busted Mansfield cannabis grower throws soil at police

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:43 BST
A video released by police shows bodycam footage capturing the 'bizarre' moment when a busted Mansfield cannabis grower throws soil at officers.

Flamur Keca, 25, made a beeline for the attic when police swooped on the property in an early morning raid following a tip-off.

Bodycam footage shows officers storm into the house in Rufford Avenue, Mansfield, at 3am on October 13, 2022.

Officers found 350 cannabis plants crammed into four rooms in the house.

Flamur Keca, 25. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS.placeholder image
Flamur Keca, 25. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS.

A sharp-eyed police officer spotted Keca hiding in the attic space, which had been converted into a cannabis farm.

As officers rushed up the stairs to arrest him, Keca threw handfuls of soil at them.

He was handcuffed and led away, while the police seized the drugs and dismantled the operation, which had been bypassing the electrical system to power the lights.

placeholder image
Video grab of the bizarre moment a cannabis grower was found hiding in a loft – before pelting cops with SOIL. Photo released September 11 2024. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police / SWNSplaceholder image
Video grab of the bizarre moment a cannabis grower was found hiding in a loft – before pelting cops with SOIL. Photo released September 11 2024. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS

Keca admitted cultivating Class B drugs and was jailed for one year at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 9.

PC Ben Powell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As Keca has now found out to his cost, growing cannabis is a very serious offence that can lead to prison time.

“This should serve as a good example of how robustly we will respond as a police force, should we receive credible information of drug activity in the community.

“Cannabis production is not a victimless crime, while it brings nothing but trouble to neighbourhoods, including a very real fire risk that puts lives in danger.

“We don’t want these types of cannabis grows operating in our areas, and we know people who live there don’t either, which is why we will always look to take action.”

