WATCH: Bizarre moment businessman spots pothole 'pond' in Shirebrook

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the bizarre moment when a Shirebrook businessman discovers three rubber ducks in a pothole that has turned into a pond after days of rain.

Shirebrook's Ben Haye, founder and managing director of Bolsover-based Natural Doggy Treats, had a surprise while on Carter Lane near the Petrol Station and Top Cat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media video, Ben shared a short clip of himself walking over to a pothole occupied by three yellow rubber ducks, with one face down in the water. He dubbed the sight as “strange”.

Read More
I'm a doctor - here's why it's amazing that 20 years of Parkrun has motivated th...
Ben Haye shared the video on Facebook.Ben Haye shared the video on Facebook.
Ben Haye shared the video on Facebook.

In the video, Ben says: “Since moving to Shirebrook, I've seen some pretty weird stuff...

“Just be careful of the ducks if you're coming past the petrol station near Top Cat, because we don't want to be running them over, do we?”

He added: “New duck pond in Shirebrook.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.