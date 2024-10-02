WATCH: Bizarre moment businessman spots pothole 'pond' in Shirebrook
Shirebrook's Ben Haye, founder and managing director of Bolsover-based Natural Doggy Treats, had a surprise while on Carter Lane near the Petrol Station and Top Cat.
In a social media video, Ben shared a short clip of himself walking over to a pothole occupied by three yellow rubber ducks, with one face down in the water. He dubbed the sight as “strange”.
In the video, Ben says: “Since moving to Shirebrook, I've seen some pretty weird stuff...
“Just be careful of the ducks if you're coming past the petrol station near Top Cat, because we don't want to be running them over, do we?”
He added: “New duck pond in Shirebrook.”
