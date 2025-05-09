Watch as stolen van rammed cars during post rush hour pursuit in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist ploughed into other vehicles and went the wrong way around a roundabout during a sustained display of dangerous driving in the Mansfield area.

Ashley Barnes was behind the wheel of a stolen van when he led officers on a lengthy post rush hour pursuit in and around Mansfield.

Cars containing police officers and other motorists alike were rammed by the runaway van, which had a damaged door flapping around throughout.

Barnes left a trail of broken wing mirrors in his wake as he continued to speed away from the blue-lighted police cars following closely behind.

Operational Support officers initially spotted the van travelling towards Mansfield Woodhouse after receiving reports it had been taken without the owner’s consent.

With the roads still busy around 9.30am on June 2, 2023, Barnes put his foot down on the accelerator – putting other road users at risk in the process.

He drove the wrong way around a roundabout, causing vehicles to swerve out of the way, and repeatedly travelled on the wrong side of the road.

He also passed through multiple red lights.

With passenger Laura Tomlinson, 39, sitting in the seat next to him, Barnes’ driving was so erratic that officers took the decision to abort the pursuit.

It didn’t take long for the duo to find themselves in handcuffs however, after police tracked down the smashed-up van to Edale Road, Mansfield, where it had been abandoned.

Searches were then carried out of a nearby block of flats, which led to officers discovering both Barnes and Tomlinson hiding behind the locked door of a storage room.

They both appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, May 7, to be sentenced for their roles in the incident.

Barnes, 40, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was handed a suspended sentence order for 15 months.

Tomlinson, also of Vale Road, was found guilty of being carried in a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She has been handed a Community Order, requiring her to participate in drug rehabilitation.

PC Rachel Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The standard of driving demonstrated during this incident was completely unacceptable and put everyone else on the roads in danger.

“Thankfully for each of them and for Ashley Barnes too, this wasn't the case, with nobody hurt as a result of his erratic driving decisions that day.

“After Barnes had taken the van, he then collected Laura Tomlinson from a nearby location, before using the vehicle to ram a police car and damage other vehicles during a lengthy pursuit.

“Neither of them were ultimately able to get away with what they'd done however, and we're pleased to see them finally be sentenced for their actions.”