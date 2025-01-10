Warsop Vale family lose home in 'heartbreaking' house fire and thank neighbours for support

A family of four lost their Warsop Vale home, where they had lived for seven years, due to a devastating fire, which left them ‘homeless’ and ‘heartbroken’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Siddall, a mother of two from Warsop Vale, lost her home of seven years just before Christmas, leaving her family homeless.

On December 10, 2024, the family not only lost most of their belongings in their East Street home, but Rachel's children, Charlotte and Jack, also lost their Christmas presents just weeks before the holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Rachel was initially shocked by her ordeal, she came to realise that it became one of her best and most memorable Christmases.

Rachel is pictured with her fiancé, Jason, and children, Charlotte and Jack.

She attributed this to the “generous support” her family received from the community in the weeks that followed, as neighbours donated Christmas presents for her children and raised £5,000 for the family in just two months.

On December 10, 2024, after dropping her daughter Charlotte off at her grandparents' house, Rachel returned home around 11am to find thick smoke pouring out of the front door.

The mother of two quickly called emergency services, feeling devastated by the loss of her home but grateful that no one was inside at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If the fire had happened a few hours earlier, when we were asleep, we wouldn’t be here.”

The view from inside Rachel's family home, which they lived in for seven years, reduced to ashes.

According to Rachel, the fire service reported that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.

This led her to believe that the fire may have originated from a faulty socket or a smart TV she had purchased a month earlier, which had been left on standby.

The fire completely destroyed the living room and conservatory, while the rest of the house suffered significant smoke damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, Rachel was able to salvage some sentimental items, including her engagement ring.

On December 10, 2024, after dropping her daughter Charlotte off at her grandparents' house, Rachel returned to her Warsop Vale home around 11am to find thick smoke pouring out of the front door.

Rachel told your Chad how her family returned to the property earlier this year to clear out the ashes of their belongings, an experience she described as 'heartbreaking.'

Reflecting on the fire, she said: “It is so heartbreaking to see our family home look this way.

“However, with the help and support of all of you and others, we have managed to stay positive.”

Three months later, Rachel and her family have relocated to Creswell.

Readers can visit the fundraising page and make a donation at www.gofundme.com/f/help-needed-for-family-after-devastating-fire.