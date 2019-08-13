Warsop shop banking on public support.

A charity and gift shop in Warsop in asking for the support of its community to support them with repairs.

Staff at charity Hetty’s have launched an appeal to fund repairs to its Warsop shop, following a unfortunate incident when stonework fell of the front of its charity and gift shop on Church Street last month. however, Hetty’s said its insurance was refusing to fund the repairs.

A spokesman for the Mansfield-based charity, which provides free and confidential support to families and children in Nottinghamshire affected by a loved one’s drug or alcohol use, said:

“Because there was no storm or particular incident, the insurance company won’t cover the repairs.

“We’re asking Hetty’s friends and supporters if they would be able to rally together so the charity doesn’t need to use vital service funds to fix it.

“Every single £1 will make a huge difference, and will reduce the costs of this unfortunate event. Please help if you can"

To help, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hetty-mansfield