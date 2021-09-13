Warsop scarecrow trail is a hit with visitors

They were all part of a trail organised by Locky Lama’s Clubhouse and resident Andrea Barthorpe, who said it was all about creating a fun activity and community spirit.
Andrea said: “We’ve done one previously and we hope to make it an annual thing around harvest time.
"Children and families got involved, as it has been an ideal thing to be doing.
“We had an amazing day and we were so lucky with the weather. Coun Andy Burgin made a surprise appearance and joined in with the scarecrow trail.”
Andrea put on scarecrow workshops, and developed the trail, encouraging people to go round and vote for their favourites.
People were creative with their scarecrows, and there was even one dressed as Captain Sir Tom Moore.