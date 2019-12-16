Warsop residents urged to dig deep for Christmas gift appeal

Residents in Warsop are being urged to dig deep and donate to a Christmas gift appeal for families in need, following on from a successful appeal for food donations.

Councillor Jen Cockcroft, who successfully ran the ‘Warsop Smiles’ appeal last year, is urging people to think of those in need this Christmas.

“We have had half a dozen families nominated again this year. We have had lots of wonderful donations for the Christmas dinner part of the appeal, so now we are hoping we can provide each family with a gift per person, especially the children,” she said.

Councillor Karen Hardy who is also helping with the appeal said: “Thank you to everyone who's donated so far - we have had some fantastic items dropped off at the Town Hall, donations of money, and items from local businesses. Warsop's generosity is heart-warming.”

Out of the six families nominated, the ages they are looking at gifts for are as follows;

The boys nominated so far are aged four, five, two 10-year-olds and a newborn baby.

Residentsin Warsop are being urged to dig deepand donate to a Christmas gift appeal for families in need, following on from a successful appeal for food donations.

The girls are aged 19 months, two, four, five, seven, seven, 11 and 18 years.

There are also mums, dads and grandparents nominated, along with a further baby on the way, and it is hoped that gifts could also be arranged for them.

Any gifts or further food donations can be dropped off at the Town Hall on Church Street, with Christmas boxes and gifts being delivered to families on Christmas Eve.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parish Council on 01623 846011