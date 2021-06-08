Warsop pupils enjoy trip to the Far East via virtual tour of China

Pupils from Birklands Primary School in Warsop enjoyed a virtual tour of Cixi Qiaotou Primary School and engaged in a question and answer session with teachers and pupils

Key Stage Two pupils from Birklands Primary School may not have been able to travel to the Far East but that didn’t stop them from meeting pupils from Cixi Qiaotou Primary School.

It was part of a special partnership between the two schools and Birklands is hoping an application for funds will support a future visit to China.

The children explored Chengdu, the Chinese city with a population of more than 16 million people, and were able to learn about the history of China.

They also enjoyed a virtual tour of Cixi Qiaotou Primary School and engaged in a question and answer session with teachers and pupils.

The pupils learnt more about traditional Chinese crafts, such as rubbing painting of traditional Chinese architecture, calligraphy and Chinese knot – and they were also taught mandarin and had a virtual tour of the Chengdu Giant Panda Centre.