Warsop Pub offers free hot drinks and biscuits for the homeless every day

A pub in Warsop its opening its doors to the homeless and offering them free hot drinks and biscuits every day.

Joseph and Leona Calladine, Landlord and Landlandy of Crates & Grapes, High Street, set up the scheme after reading about homelessness problems in the area in your Chad.

Mr Calladine said “There is absolutely nothing in Warsop for homeless people which is sad.

“This initiative is not just about the food and drink, its about being community spirited, looking out for one another, having a chat and making those who are homeless a part of the community.

“The customers and people of Warsop have really taken to the idea and the feedback we get is there not enough happening in the community to look after those who need it most.

“Hopefully this can inspire more people to think about doing things to help others and not make them feel left out.

“We open from 11am every day, seven days a week, so as long as our doors are open they are more than welcome to come in and help themselves to tea, coffee and biscuits.

“We are only into our first week and the response has been really positive.

“We have used social media to generate interest and hopefully, through regular people attending, they can tell others about what we are doing and this will help to get the word out there and allow more people the opportunity to benefit.”