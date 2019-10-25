Warsop man spared jail after carrying meat cleaver

A Warsop man has been spared jail after carrying a meat cleaver in the town.

Simon Densham, 48, of Church Street, Warsop, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspend for a year, for possession of a knife, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis.

Densham appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court yesterday (October 24), to face the charges.

He received no separate penalty for charges of two counts of possession of cannabis, failure to surrender to bail, and an attempt to posses a class b substance.

Officers attended High Street, Warsop shortly after receiving the report at 12.30am on September 30.

Densham was later arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Assistant Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This demonstrates that Nottinghamshire Police treats reports of knife crime seriously and will act swiftly and robustly. There is no place for meat cleavers on the streets and this weapon will now be destroyed.

"We work incredibly hard all year round to enforce against and prevent knife crime from happening in the first place, through the proactive use of the Knife Crime Team, targeted operations and through education with our Schools and Early Intervention Officers.

"Knife crime is not just a policing issue because by the time we need to enforce the harm is often already done. It is a societal issue that affects everyone and we can all play a part in ensuring that the young generation are clear there is no need to carry knives.

"With the support of our partners and communities we will continue to ensure that we do all we can."