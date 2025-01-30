Warsop man launches pothole petition demanding parish road repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Warsop has launched a petition calling for urgent repairs to parish roads, emphasising concerns about hazardous driving conditions – as the petition receives over 100 signatures in just one day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Baguley launched an online petition on change.org on Wednesday (January 29), urging Nottinghamshire County Council to repair the dangerous roads in Warsop and Meden Vale.

He explained: “Over the last year, the roads in and around Warsop and Meden Vale have deteriorated into a worrying state of disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The potholes have increased in both size and number, making driving there dangerous.

Potholes on the A60 Church Street, Warsop.

“I have personally had to bear the financial burden caused by the damage to my car due to the condition of the roads.

“However, this issue expands beyond personal inconvenience. It's a matter of safety.”

He has called on Nottinghamshire County Council to take immediate action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition, which can be found at https://chng.it/XXvq5mFFtV, has garnered over 100 signatures in support in its first 24 hours.

He added: “It's time to put the safety of our residents and our community first. Please sign this petition.”

According to a pothole FAQ page by Nottinghamshire County Council, a pothole will be classified as a safety defect only if it is at least 40mm deep in the road surface or 20mm deep in a footway.

In such cases, the council will investigate and prioritise the necessary repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We are aware of a petition regarding resident concerns about the potholes in the Warsop area.

“Once this petition is presented at full council, the issue will be passed to the cabinet member so the issues raised can be further investigated.

“Where residents notice potholes, we ask that they continue to report them to us either through our website or the MyNOTTS App, after which an inspector will attend the site as soon as possible within 10 working days to assess it for repairs – please include photos if you can to help us prioritise.

“There is also more information on how we manage highways for extreme weather on our website.”

For additional information about potholes, visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/roads/potholes.