Warsop care home praised by national inspectors
Staff at a Warsop care home are all smiles after winning praise from health inspectors.
The Sycamore and Poplars Care Home, on High Street, Warsop, has been given a good rating by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.
In its newly published report, following an inspection in January, the CQC said: “Staff had a kind and considerate approach to people. The care home had a busy but happy atmosphere. People’s privacy and dignity was protected when personal care tasks were being carried out, and people were supported to remain independent by doing as much for themselves as they were able.”
The residential care home, part of Four Seasons Health Care Group, provides personal and nursing care to up to 72 people, offering support to people over 18 years of age, older adults, and people living with dementia – at the time of the inspection, The Poplars building was closed for refurbishment.
The home was rated good in every catefory of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, for an overall rating of good.
The CQC said: “People were supported to engage in a range of individual and group activities within the care home if they chose to. Families told us they found the manager and staff easy to contact and willing to listen to them if they had any concerns.”
Residents and their relatives told the CQC “the care staff go beyond basic duties; they are so kind and caring, they show so much empathy and understanding” and “all the staff appear to be kind and cannot do enough for you”.
And a staff member told the CQC: “I love working here as I feel staff genuinely care for the residents. They care about what is important to the residents, e.g. birthdays, and other events that residents share with us like the birth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
The report was welcomed by the home.
Prathap Junjuri, home manager, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement which is testament to the entire team’s commitment and dedication. Providing great care is all about putting our residents’ health and happiness at the heart of everything we do.”