Warsop care home hosting free Christmas dinner for people who may be lonely

A care home is hosting a Christmas dinner for those who may be alone this winter - and it will be completely free.

The Oaklands Centre in Warsop specialises in providing care for adults with a learning disability suffering from dementia, Alzheimer's, memory loss and similar disorders.

The home's deputy manager, Dan Pendered, was inspired to organise the traditional turkey dinner after hosting a monthly dementia cafe.

"We hold a cafe once a month for anyone with dementia, and those who support them.

"Seeing how a coffee and a conversation helped people made me think about offering a Christmas dinner for anyone who might be lonely.

"People who come for the meal will be able to have their dinner with our residents, so it will be an inclusive day - loneliness is a big issue, and being alone on Christmas day won't help.

"We are a charity ourselves, so we wanted to give back to people who have supported us."

Anyone who will be alone on Christmas day is welcome to the meal, which will be served between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Dan says he has been humbled by the generosity of the people of Warsop, after offers came rolling in to help.

"The Hare and Hounds pub donated bottles of wine to have with the meal, and have a collection point for any donations.

"Beryl's fruit and veg shop has offered us veg, and the Co-Op has set up a donation point.

"We are hoping to make some hampers up so everyone at the meal can have a gift.

"An entertainer from Nottingham is coming to sing some Christmas songs, so that everyone can enjoy the day.

"The Big Warsop Fund has also donated £500 - I'm humbled and amazed at how supportive the community has been."

The home is also hoping to offer transport to people who need to travel to the meal.

If you would like to book a place, or would like to help in any way, please contact Dan on 01623 842080, or email dan.oaklands@gmail.com