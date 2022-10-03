Warsop blood biker calls for community support to help the Nottinghamshire volunteer service

Chris Finch, aged 50, is a blood biker from Warsop, after becoming a volunteer for the service last year.

Nottinghamshire Blood Bikers is a UK Registered Charity run entirely by unpaid volunteers which provides emergency transport to the NHS, delivering blood and other urgent medical items between hospitals in and around Nottinghamshire – and further afield when required.

Chris said he wanted to help the NHS in some way and discovered how rewarding being a blood driver was.

Chris Finch and Emma Donaldson are pictured alongside colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said as well as blood, drivers transport blood products, patient samples, medical files, frozen human breast milk for premature babies, swabs, smears and other medical-related deliveries.

Chris said: “It is voluntary and so rewarding to know we are helping the NHS in this way.

“Our service is entirely reliant on support, as we are all volunteers and costs – including fuel – are covered by ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Finch, from Warsop, finds being a blood biker rewarding.

“It is quite flexible as we all have access to the same calendar and pick up routes from there, so you can pick up a job in your own time and work it around your lifestyle.

“For example, one day I had to rush some breast milk to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and then once I got back, I was rushing blood to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

“It is a very rewarding job knowing we are helping in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fundraising usually includes stalls with buckets to collect monetary donations, where we can show our bikes and talk through the work we do as volunteers.”

Emma Donaldson, is a volunteer controller and guides riders and drivers to their destination.

Emma, who has been disabled since birth, said the role allows her to be involved with the action.

She said: “I adore my job, as no day is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be really hectic one day and then quiet the next.

“I love the banter that I have with the riders and drivers.”

Chris said any support would be welcome and is vital for the service’s continued life-saving efforts.