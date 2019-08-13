Warsop "Big Thank You" event for takes place at The Shed

Volunteers in Warsop have been recognised with a special celebration for their contribution to the community.

The Big Thank You event was held at the the Adam Eastwood Building, (The Shed) off Wood Street, Warsop, on Wednesday, August 7, and was attended by more that 100 people to enjoy a relaxed evening of food, drink and entertainment.

Big Warsop team

The event was organised by the Big Warsop Partnership team who aim to make Warsop a better place to live.

Bill Power has lived in Warsop for more than 40 years attended the event, He said: "It was well organised so well done to Big Warsop, there was a buffet and drinks which were provided for free, there was a entertainer singing a good selection and there was a good turnout, I got there hour and half late and was still well attended"

Mike Payne, Director of Vibrant Warsop, a resident led not for profit organisation dedicated to promoting Warsop, said: "There are many people throughout the parish who volunteer their time and skills in the local community, clubs and organisations. Over 300 people were invited to the event by the organisations for which they volunteer, but we know there are many more.

"This is a reminder that much of what volunteers do goes unseen. (the results of volunteering can be seen at public events or celebrations, sometimes it can be seen in areas which have been visibly improved or tidied up in some way.

Guests enjoying the food

"The motivation for most volunteers is simply doing something worthwhile that brings joy to others, and that is the only reward they seek.

"The reality is there is much work involved, real graft and sometimes it can be emotionally challenging on many levels, however, the personal rewards are positive and inspiring.

"We have a fine and long tradition of volunteering and this is the heart of a strong community"

Ryan Brooks, provided the entertainment