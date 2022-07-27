And Central England Co-op has some Commonwealth country-themed meal ideas to help customers cheer on the athletes from the comfort of their own home.

It has compiled recipes from countries taking part which can be cooked using ingredients widely available in its 260-plus stores, including those in Sutton and Somercotes.

Australia is always one of the most successful participants in the Commonwealth Games and hosted the previous event on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hucknall and Bulwell Co-op customers can sample the Commonwealth Games food-style

People can support the Aussies by tackling the traditional Australian bake Lamingtons, which is a delicious cake filled with cream and jam, coated in a chocolate icing and rolled in coconut.

Canada will be bringing a strong team to Birmingham and CEC stores have all the ingredients needed to make and tuck into the Canadian comfort food of Poutine, a dish of chips, gravy and cheese curds.

Shoppers can also pick up the ingredients for a Kiwi burger to mark New Zealand’s involvement in the Games.

The Kiwi burger is a type of burger unique to New Zealand, consisting of normal beefburger ingredients, with the addition of beetroot, pineapple and eggs.

Kenya are always among the medals and githeri is a simple dish of beans and corn that originated with the Kikuyu tribe in Kenya.

CEC will be right behind Team England during the Games, but will also be giving its support to the Malawi athletes after the launch of its Our Malawi Partnership initiative,

A popular recipe to try could be Mtedza, or Malawi Peanut Balls which is a simple biscuit recipe.

There are Malawian products now available in all CEC stores as part of the Our Malawi Partnership, including macadamia nuts and butters from NutCellars, Kilombero Rice from JTS and various nut products from Liberation Foods – all sourced from the African country.

See centralengland.coop throughout the Commonwealth Games for more deals and details of the recipes mentioned.