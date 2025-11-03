Warning: Nottinghamshire Police ready to crack down on any Bonfire Night disorder

Police say they will crack down on any disorder this Bonfire Night. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Specialist police resources will be deployed over the Bonfire Night period as part of a zero-tolerance approach to disorder across Nottingham and the wider county.

A dedicated operation in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), Nottingham City Council and other key partners will see multiple police units deployed to anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspot areas.

It comes after a large number of young people gathered in parts of Nottingham on Bonfire Night last year, with fireworks launched at buildings and parked vehicles.

The disorder sparked a heavy police response, with fireworks then aimed at officers and other emergency service colleagues who responded.

There were similar scenes at the same location on Bonfire Night in 2023, with 10 arrests made over the two nights of disorder.

Ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night period, police have been liaising closely with key partners on a comprehensive operation designed to keep people safe across the city and county.

Measures to prevent similar scenes taking place in communities across Nottinghamshire this year include:

Additional police patrols to prevent further firework disorder and keep people safe

Neighbourhood officers on hand to break up groups perceived as causing or likely to cause nuisance

Additional security to prevent access to hotspot areas

Upgraded CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology

Police CCTV van equipped with high-definition cameras to monitor public areas for crime and anti-social behaviour

Dedicated ASB car to enable officers to respond immediately to calls

University Policing Team deployed on student engagement patrols in order to promote safety both in the run up and during Bonfire Night

New poster and leaflet campaign advising people on how to stay safe over the bonfire night period

Superintendent Chris Pearson said: “While many people celebrate Bonfire Night responsibly, there are a small minority who in recent years have engaged in ASB, including fireworks misuse disorder and attacks on emergency services.

“I want to be really clear that we won’t tolerate this level of reckless and dangerous behaviour, whether it’s Bonfire Night or any time of the year.

“Last year’s disorder was really awful and had a big impact on the local community.

"Likewise, police officers and other emergency service workers do not come to work to be attacked and the level of violence directed towards them last year was wholly unacceptable.”

Although much of last year’s disorder took place outside student accommodation, it is believed the majority of the disorder was perpetrated by young people from other parts of the city.

Supt Pearson said the force was working closely with multiple partners ahead of this year’s fireworks events to protect all communities from lawless behaviour, wherever it takes place.

He continued: “It was pure luck there were no serious fires or injuries during last year’s disorder.

"Those scenes simply will not be tolerated and we are doing everything possible to prevent large-scale disorder again this year.

“That said, should any incidents occur, we have robust plans in place to mitigate the risk to the public, businesses and emergency services responding to those incidents.

“We are also working with our partners to engage heavily with communities impacted by disorder in previous years, as we are determined to ensure they feel reassured ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night period.”

Young people seeking to engage in public disorder offences are being urged to consider the impact a criminal record will have on their lives.

Supt Pearson said: “Our message to those who carry out this type of offending is that they risk having a criminal record that will seriously impact their life.

“They should fully understand that a conviction may affect their liberty and their ability to lead a normal, unrestricted life.

“Consequently, they should seriously consider the impact that this type of offending will have on them.”

Richard Leighton, group manager of community safety and engagement for NFRS, urged residents to use fireworks safely, responsibly and considerately.

He said: “Bonfire Night should be a time for safe celebrations, not emergency response.

"We’re working closely with our partners to help prevent fires and keep our communities of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire safe.

“Misusing fireworks not only puts lives at risk but also diverts vital emergency resources away from those who may truly need them.

"We urge everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly and attend organised events.”

Coun Corall Jenkins (Lab), executive member for neighbourhoods, waste and equalities at the city council, said: “Our teams are carrying out environmental checks in key areas to remove potential hazards, while our Trading Standards team is inspecting retailers to ensure fireworks are being sold responsibly.

“We’ll also have our neighbourhood safety officers out and about alongside the police to help prevent ASB and support communities throughout this busy period.

"This joint approach is all about keeping people safe and ensuring everyone can celebrate responsibly.”

Brydie Adams, head of community engagement, student living at Nottingham University, said: “The university's position is firm – any student involved in disorder or the misuse of fireworks will face investigation, and we will hold individuals accountable for actions that compromise public safety.”

Jill Miles, director of campus operations for Nottingham Trent University, added: “We are encouraging students to only attend organised events, and, on the night, they can contact NTU security or access our safe places on campus should they have any concerns.

"In addition, there will be support officers on patrol within the community to help ensure everyone can enjoy the evening safely.”

Adam Simmons, regional director at student accommodation provider Student Roost, added: “We operate a zero-tolerance approach to ASB.

"Any resident found engaging in unsafe or irresponsible use of fireworks will be reported to their university and may face exclusion from their studies and termination of their tenancy at Student Roost.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any planned gatherings or activities that pose a safety risk to our property team.”