Warning issued over dangerous laughing gas canisters found in Notts parks

Council officers have launched a campaign after thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide – known as ‘laughing gas’ - have been found littered across public parks.

The canisters, which can be bought legally for catering purposes, are being purchased to inhale the gas for a high, before being discarded in public places, including Sconce and Devon Park the Riverside carpark in Newark, Tipping Wood in Blidworth as well as parks and secluded laybys.

Newark and Sherwood District Council is urging users to “Say No to N.O.” and is working with partners including Newark Police and Change Grow Live – a charity specialising in substance misuse to highlight the dangers to both users themselves and the public.

Inhaling the gas slows down your brain and therefore your body's responses. As well as numbness and relaxation, it often leaves the user unable to think straight, causing fits of laughter.

It can also lead to hallucinations and breathing difficulties in some people, while for others it can bring on a sudden and immediate headache.

The council is also stepping up monitoring of the issue and is utilising its officer patrols and CCTV surveillance across the district to identify those taking the drug.

David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council leader said: “The substance has already been linked to a number of deaths and it’s so important that those using them knows that they are putting both themselves and the public in danger.

“We believe users of varying ages are congregating, sometimes in cars, inhaling the gas as a recreational activity and then subsequently discarding the empty canisters on the ground.

“As well as the clear and very obvious health dangers, littering in itself is illegal. Our street cleansing teams and park rangers are receiving regular reports of the canisters being dumped, but especially in locations such as Sconce and Devon Park which is regularly used by families and young children, we have to ensure these are removed straight away to ensure the space is kept safe, tidy and free from danger.”

The council is encouraging parents to be vigilant and to look out for the small empty metal canisters among their children’s clothing and talk to their children about the dangers if they are found.

Like many other drugs, driving under the influence of nitrous oxide is also an offence.

Inspector Heather Sutton, district commander for Newark and Sherwood Police said: "This is a worrying trend that puts our community at risk. Someone driving after they have inhaled Nitrous Oxide could be guilty of drug driving offences: it is an offence to drive, attempt to drive or be in charge of a vehicle and you're unfit to do so because you're on legal or illegal drugs.

“If you are convicted for drug driving you'll get a minimum one year driving ban, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and a criminal record. This will remain on your driving licence for 11 years and future car insurance costs will significantly increase."

In the past year, since Newark and Sherwood District Council launched its Cleaner, Safer and Greener initiative, the council, its partners and the police have taken a tougher stance on individuals who compromise the safety and welfare of residents.

The council is currently in the process of upgrading its CCTV camera coverage across the district to improve security and enable more efficient and effective responses to incidents that are shared with police.

Secondary schools across Newark and Sherwood will be invited to join the campaign and take part in educational assemblies with the council and its partners to raise awareness of the gas.