Warning as scammers pose as police officers to trick residents out of thousands of pounds

Police are urging people to stay vigilant against scammers pretending to be police officers after a number of calls were reported in the past week.

More than 20 people in areas including Mansfield and Kirkby have reported receiving a call out of the blue from someone claiming to be a police officer who said they required their assistance with an investigation.

In one case, a vulnerable victim lost £38,000 after being tricked into handing over cash and high-value jewellery, while another person lost £18,500.

Courier fraud occurs when a criminal purporting to be a police officer or bank official contacts you by phone and convinces you that you are required to hand over money or your debit or credit card for a legitimate reason to someone who will pick this up.

Police are warning people to be alert to scammers who ring up pretending to be police officers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Residents are contacted by phone from someone claiming to be a police officer or someone from their bank.

The caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable information about you such as your full name and address.

After gaining your trust, the criminals might claim scenarios such as a fraudulent payment on your card, than an investigation requires you to withdraw money and hand it over to a police officer or courier, that you need to purchase expensive items that you’ll be asked to hand to a courier for examination, some money has been removed from your bank account or that a business is operating fraudulently and they require assistance to help secure evidence.

Detective Sergeant Tara Clapperton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have unfortunately continued to receive reports of scammers contacting individuals via the telephone and pretending to either be police officers or bank staff.

“If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

“We stress that no police officers will ever call you out of the blue asking for personal information, including bank account details.

“A police officer would never ask you to withdraw money or purchase high value items such as gold or watches as part of an investigation.

“If you receive a phone call like this please report it to the police immediately and inform Action Fraud by calling 0300 1232040.”