New data released by Action Fraud – the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime – reveals more than 8,700 people reported they had been a victim ticket fraud, with a total of £6.7 million lost. This works out to an average loss of £772 per victim.

Nottinghamshire Police received 111 reports of ticket fraud in 2023, amounting to £98,080.20 in losses.

The warning comes ahead of the Glastonbury Festival ticket resale and before top summer events, such as Taylor Swift’s sell out Eras tour.

Taylor Swift's global Eras Tour has been a cultural and economic phenomenon, breaking records and generating billions of dollars in revenue. With its massive scale and fan frenzy, the tour has cemented Swift's status as one of the most influential pop stars of the 21st century, and its impact is likely to be felt for years to come. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Detective Sergeant Sally Collins, of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud unit, said: “No matter what you’re buying a ticket for: a concert, a sports event or a flight, please remain vigilant and be aware that there are fraudsters all over the globe trying to make money out of people’s desire to buy tickets quickly and easily online.

“Always buy tickets from an official events organiser or website and if you are tempted to buy from a secondary ticket source, always research the company or the person before making the purchase.”

Ticket fraudsters often create fake ticket retail companies.

Victims are lured in using social media or phishing emails with offers of the chance to buy tickets to a popular event, but instead give away their personal information or money, with no tickets received in return.

Graphic issued by Action Fraud.

Phishing messages often look real, but instead will either steal your information or divert to malicious websites which can infect your computer with malware.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “Too many people are losing out to fraudulent activity or genuine looking phishing messages.

“Make sure you don’t get ticked off – recognise the signs of ticket fraud before getting caught out.

“Remember to be wary of unsolicited messages offering deals too good to be true.”

Of the reports made to Action Fraud last year, 34 per cent of reports (2,993) mentioned concert tickets, 29 per cent of reports (2,523) mentioned travel and 18 per cent of reports (1,561) mentioned sporting events.

How to protect yourself from ticket fraud:

Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, the promoter, an official agent or a well-known and reputable ticket exchange site.

Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown. Credit card or payment services such as PayPal give you a better chance of recovering the money if you become a victim of fraud.

The password you use for your email account, as well as any other accounts you use to purchase tickets, should be different from all your other passwords. Use three random words to create a strong and memorable password, and enable 2-step verification (2SV).

Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals.

Is the vendor a member of Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR)? If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards.

STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints.

For more information visit star.org.uk/buy_safe

Find out how to protect yourself from fraud at stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk