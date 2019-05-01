Warning after booby-trapped piece of wood found on Mansfield housing estate

A concerned resident shared a picture of a plank of wood, which has nails sticking upwards.

The Facebook status, which has been shared over 480 times, said: "To all dog walkers in Bellamy, please be careful when walking dogs on the sand bank, as some idiots think it's clever to hide planks of wood with nails in. Small reward to who ever knows who is doing this."

A concerned resident shared a picture of a plank of wood, which has nails sticking upwards.

Numerous similar pieces of wood have been found hidden in the sand bank on Bellamy Road Estate, Mansfield, which is popular with dog walkers.

Amy, a resident of the estate said: "A lot of people are angry because they walk their dogs on there, and kids play there. It could seriously do some damage if a child falls on them let alone an adult or a dog walking on them."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.