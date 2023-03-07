The 25,000th product from Warburtons in Eastwood and Nottingham was donated to Broxtowe Community Project, which works to alleviate food poverty and social isolation.

The family bakery brand, which has a bakery in Eastwood and depot in Nottingham, has been passionate about supporting the community since it began in 1876.

Last year saw the launch of The Warburtons Foundation, set up to support communities across the country, a key part of which was to provide product donations to those families most in need, through community hubs including schools and food banks.

The Warburtons factory in Meadowbank Way, Eastwood.

Amanda Clarke, Warburtons community champion at Eastwood, said: “With family values and helping local communities at our core, we are proud to be able to continue supporting more than 14 schools and community groups in our local region through the Warburtons product donation scheme.

“Over the last 12 months, we have donated more than 25,000 fresh bakery products to schools, food banks, and community shops in and around Eastwood, including organisations such as Broxtowe Community Project, Age Concern and Salcare.”

Jonathan Warburton, Warburtons chairman, said: “Our family business has been supporting local communities from the start and it remains incredibly important to us to this day.